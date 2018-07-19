The Open 2018: Jordan Spieth fades, Kevin Kisner leads, Justin Rose well back

The 147th Open Championship
Venue: Carnoustie, Scotland Dates: 19-22 July
Coverage: Live across BBC Radio, highlights on BBC TV and online, live text commentaries on BBC website.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth dropped four shots in the final four holes of his opening round at The Open Championship, leaving him six shots behind early leader Kevin Kisner.

Spieth, 24, was three under after 11, but finished with a one-over 72 in dry and fast conditions at Carnoustie.

England's world number three Justin Rose, playing with the American, also shot 72 after a birdie on the last.

Kisner, 34, carded an eagle and four birdies in a 66 to lead on five under.

South Africa's Erik van Rooyen and American Tony Finau are a shot adrift of Kisner in the clubhouse after 67s, while Van Rooyen's compatriot Brandon Stone - who won the Scottish Open earlier this week - is another shot behind.

English pair Matthew Southgate and Danny Willett finished two under par, alongside Spain's world number five Jon Rahm.

A healthy portion of the early starters in the field finished under par and, with conditions appearing benign, it should suit the later starters.

"The course is there for the taking," said Scotland's 1985 winner Sandy Lyle, who is playing in his 42nd consecutive Open.

Northern Ireland's four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, world number one Dustin Johnson and 14-time major winner Tiger Woods are among those players teeing off on Thursday afternoon.

There are 156 players aiming to win the 147th Open, which is being staged at Carnoustie for the first time since 2007.

