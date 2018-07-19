BBC Sport - The Open 2018: 'Behave!' - Koepka reaches first green with epic tee shot
'Behave!' - Koepka reaches first green with epic tee shot
- From the section Golf
Back-to-back US Open champion Brooks Koepka reaches the green at the 396-yard first hole with his tee shot on the opening day at the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie.
WATCH MORE: The shot 'bordering on ridiculous'
Available to UK user only
