BBC Sport - The Open 2018: The shot 'bordering on ridiculous' - Kiradech Aphibarnrat holes out from fairway

The shot 'bordering on ridiculous'

  • From the section Golf

Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat holes a remarkable shot from the fairway on the 17th hole for an eagle three on the opening day of the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie.

