BBC Sport - The Open 2018: The shot 'bordering on ridiculous' - Kiradech Aphibarnrat holes out from fairway
The shot 'bordering on ridiculous'
- From the section Golf
Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat holes a remarkable shot from the fairway on the 17th hole for an eagle three on the opening day of the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie.
WATCH MORE: 'Oh wow' Spieth rescues birdie on 11 after finding rough
