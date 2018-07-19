BBC Sport - The 2018 Open Championship: Jordan Spieth rescues a birdie on 11 after finding rough
'Oh wow' Spieth rescues birdie on 11 after finding rough
Jordan Spieth brilliantly birdies the 11th hole at Carnoustie after finding the rough to continue his charge in the opening round of the 2018 Open Championship.
The Open 2018
