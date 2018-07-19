BBC Sport - The 2018 Open Championship: Webb Simpson eagles 14 with monster putt
Simpson eagles 14 with monster putt at Carnoustie
- From the section Golf
Watch as Webb Simpson holes this huge eagle putt 14 in the first round of the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie.
The Open 2018
