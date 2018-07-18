BBC Sport - The Open 2018: Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar or Dustin Johnson? Pundits predict their winner

Rose, Kuchar or Johnson? Pundits predict Open winner

  Golf

Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler are among the favourites as BBC Sport pundits make their predictions ahead of The Open Championship at Carnoustie.

READ MORE:Rory McIlroy ready for American challenge at Carnoustie

The Open Championship, 19-22 July. Live across BBC Radio, highlights on BBC TV and online, live text commentaries on BBC website.

