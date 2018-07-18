BBC Sport - The Open: Andrew 'Beef' Johnston trains with boxer Dillian Whyte

'Beef' takes a punch from 'the Body Snatcher'

  Golf

British golfer Andrew 'Beef' Johnston joins heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte for a training session ahead of The 2018 Open, and takes a body shot from the man known as 'the Body Snatcher'.

Follow The Open live from Carnoustie with across BBC TV, radio and online from Thursday 19 July.

