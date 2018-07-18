BBC Sport - The Open: Andrew 'Beef' Johnston trains with boxer Dillian Whyte
'Beef' takes a punch from 'the Body Snatcher'
- From the section Golf
British golfer Andrew 'Beef' Johnston joins heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte for a training session ahead of The 2018 Open, and takes a body shot from the man known as 'the Body Snatcher'.
WATCH MORE: Rose's memorable Open debut as a teenager
Follow The Open live from Carnoustie with across BBC TV, radio and online from Thursday 19 July.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired