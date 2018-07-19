The Open 2018: Stonehaven amateur Sam Locke ready for dream debut

Media playback is not supported on this device Sam Locke: From the Open to working in a cafe

The 147th Open Championship Venue:Carnoustie, ScotlandDates:19-22 July Coverage:Live across BBC Radio, highlights on BBC TV and online, live text commentaries on BBC website.

Sam Locke wants to strike a balance between concentration and enjoyment in his dream debut at the Open.

The 19-year-old Stonehaven amateur won a qualifying event earlier in July to seal a spot at Carnoustie.

"I've been getting a strategy ready for the week, but now I'm itching to get going," Locke told BBC Scotland.

"You've got to embrace it and love it all, but then come Thursday and Friday you've got to be focusing on golf rather than looking at the crowd."

Locke, whose progression has been helped by the Paul Lawrie Foundation, tees off his first round at 11:36 BST on Thursday with American Brandt Snedeker and Australia's Cameron Davis.

"Nearly all the players have been here and got experience," said Locke.

"Brandt's obviously won several times on the PGA Tour and played in Ryder Cups, so he's been and done a lot in the game. I'll learn some stuff from him but we'll both be trying to focus on playing.

"Paul Lawrie was down with me on Monday so we put a plan together over how I'm going to play the course.

"Today I played nine holes - the front nine - and played the back nine on Tuesday. I'm just trying to stay a bit fresher by playing nine holes.

"I've only played Carnoustie once before this week, so I'm not massively familiar with it but obviously the last few days I've been down and I'm feeling good about it."

Locke had mentor Paul Lawrie alongside him as he practised at Carnoustie earlier this week

Locke's caddie is his father, Andrew Locke, a PGA professional who also used to coach Lawrie.

The fair weather drew decent crowds on the practice days and Locke has been adapting to playing under the pressure of so many people watching.

"Obviously you don't get as many people as that in amateur tournaments," he added.

"But you've got to focus on just playing the golf hole, because it is the same at the end of the day. You're just playing golf.

"Dad's my coach as well so it's pretty nice for him to be on the bag, because he's helped me get here. So it's nice to give that back to him and also to relax with family.

"I'm here to have fun as I try to do at every tournament, and I can't wait."