Portrush Open will be outstanding: R&A

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers believes the 2019 Open Championship in Portrush will be Ireland's biggest ever sporting event.

Speaking on the eve of this year's Open at Carnoustie, Slumbers also explained the R&A's decision to make the event all-ticket and to have a no-readmission policy.

"We are really looking forward to bringing this great Championship to Ireland. The golf course is outstanding," he said.

