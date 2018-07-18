McIlroy keen to 'create good memories'

The Open Championship returns to Carnoustie for an eighth time this week with Rory McIlroy among the home players hoping to break an American stranglehold on the majors.

All four of golf's biggest prizes are currently held by US players, with Jordan Spieth the returning champion for the 147th Open, which gets under way at 06:35 BST on Thursday.

The Northern Irishman won the Silver Medal as the leading amateur on his Open debut in 2007, the last time the championship was held at Carnousite.

"It's great to be back," said the 29-year-old, who won the Claret Jug in 2014. "Hopefully I can create more good memories this week.

"When we last played The Open here I was just happy to be here. I was bouncing down the fairways and I didn't care if I shot 82 or 62. The more I can get into that mindset this week, the better I'll play golf."