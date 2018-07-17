BBC Sport - Open 2018: What makes Carnoustie so tough?
'You need great patience' - What makes Carnoustie so tough?
- From the section Golf
Carnoustie has developed a reputation as a brutal course but what makes the Angus links so challenging?
BBC Scotland asks players, including 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie, to provide an insight.
Report from Frank Henry & Colin Wallace.
