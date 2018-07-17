BBC Sport - The Open 2018: Anything could happen this week - Darren Clarke
Anything could happen this week - Clarke
- From the section Golf
Darren Clarke says the Open Championship is the "biggest and best tournament in the world".
The 2011 champion also believes that Carnoustie is "the toughest test out of all the Open venues".
Clarke, who is a member of Royal Portrush, which will host next year's tournament, is competing on his final European Tour event of the year before he qualifies to compete on the Seniors Tour next month.
