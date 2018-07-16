European Golf Team Championships: Laura Davies to play for Great Britain

Davies will partner Georgia Hall at the European Golf Team Championships, which will be shown on BBC Sport

Newly crowned US Senior Women's Open champion Laura Davies will play in next month's inaugural European Golf Team Championships at Gleneagles.

Davies, who eased to a 10-shot victory at Chicago Golf Club on Sunday, will partner Georgia Hall at the matchplay event, which begins on 8 August.

They form one of the six British teams in the event, three apiece in the men's and women's competitions.

The men's and women's teams will also combine for a foursomes team event.

"I've never played an event where there are medals on offer to the winners, so it would be great to get on the podium for the first time," said Davies, 54.

In all, 15 nations have entered the four-day event, which will be broadcast on the BBC.

Sweden will send three teams for both the men's and women's competitions, while France, Poland, Iceland, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Spain, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany and Finland will also take part.

Callum Shinkwin and Lee Slattery will team up for Great Britain in the men's team competition, as will Richie Ramsay and Ryan Evans, and Rhys Enoch and Charlie Ford.

In the women's team competition, Davies and Hall are joined by Catriona Matthew and Holly Clyburn, and Meghan Maclaren and Michele Thomson.

Equal prize money will be on offer in both the men's and women's team tournaments, before they combine for a final foursomes event.

The tournament forms part of the 2018 European Championships, a multi-sport event being staged jointly in Glasgow and Berlin.

It will bring together the existing European Championships of athletics, aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon.