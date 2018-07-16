The Open 2018: Tiger Woods with late tee time as Sandy Lyle hits first shot

Tiger Woods at Carnoustie
Woods finished 12th when the Open was last played at Carnoustie in 2007
The 147th Open Championship
Venue: Carnoustie, Scotland Dates: 19-22 July
Coverage: Live across BBC Radio, highlights on BBC TV and online, live text commentaries on BBC website.

Three-time champion Tiger Woods has a late start for Thursday's first round of the Open Championship at Carnoustie.

The 42-year-old world number 71, returning to the event for the first time since 2015, tees off at 15:21 BST.

England's world number three, Justin Rose, tees off at 09:58, while Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy is off at 12:53.

The first shot will be hit by 60-year-old two-time major champion Sandy Lyle, who will make his final Open appearance unless he can finish in the top 10.

Woods is in a group featuring Lyle's fellow Scot, Russell Knox, who won this month's Irish Open.

Rose goes out with defending champion Jordan Spieth of the United States.

Open Championship first-round tee times (BST), ('a' denotes amateur):

06:35: S Lyle (Sco), M Kaymer (Ger), A Sullivan (Eng)

06:46: E Van Rooyen (SA), B Schnell (US), M Southgate (Eng)

06:57: D Willett (Eng), E Grillo (Arg), L List (US)

07:08: M Calcavecchia (US), D Boonma (Tha), S Norris (SA)

07:19: K Chappell (US), O Wilson (Eng), E Pepperell (Eng)

07:30: P Dunne (Ire), R Fisher (Eng), A Cook (US)

07:41: P Cantlay (US), T Hatton (Eng), S Lowry (Ire)

07:52: T Pieters (Bel), K Kisner (US), M Kinhult (Swe)

08:03: S Kodaira (Jpn), P Mickelson (US), R Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

08:14: B Harman (US), Y Ikeda (Jpn), A Landry (US)

08:25: Si Woo Kim (Kor), W Simpson (US), N Hojgaard (Den) (a)

08:36: S Cink (US), B Stone (SA), H Tanihara (Jpn)

08:47: G Woodland (US), Y Miyazato (Jpn), Sung Kang (Kor)

09:03: A Hadwin (Can), E Els (SA), C Hadley (US)

09:14: P Perez (US), J Suri (US), G Coetzee (SA)

09:25: D Duval (US), S Jamieson (Sco), K Na (US)

09:36: B Langer (Ger), D Clarke (NI), R Goosen (SA)

09:47: M Kuchar (US), A Lahiri (Ind), P Uihlein (US)

09:58: J Rose (Eng), J Spieth (US), K Aphibarnrat (Tha)

10:09: R Fowler (US), J Rahm (Spa), C Wood (Eng)

10:20: L Oosthuizen (SA), P Casey (Eng), P Reed (US)

10:31: X Schauffele (US), T Finau (US), J Vegas (Ven)

10:42: Yuxin Lin (a) (Chn), A Bjork (Swe), Sang Hyun Park (Kor)

10:53: J Robinson (Eng), H Magnus (Isr), Z Lombard (SA)

11:04: K Ichihara (Jpn), R Enoch (Wal), M Armitage (Eng)

11:15: G Green (Mal), S Crocker (US), A Turner (Eng)

11:36: S Locke (Sco) (a), B Snedeker (US), C Davis (Aus)

11:47: P Kizzire (USA), J Blixt (Swe), C Howell III (US)

11:58: C Schwartzel (SA), D Berger (US), T Lewis (Eng)

12:09: R Moore (US), A Levy (Fra), Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

12:20: M Hendry (NZ), K Kraft (US), L Westwood (Eng)

12:31: T Fleetwood (Eng), H Stenson (Swe), J Walker (US)

12:42: R Henley (US), M Fitzpatrick (Eng), J Rebula (SA) (a)

12:53: R McIlroy (NI), M Leishman (Aus), T Olesen (Den)

13:04: A Noren (Swe), D Johnson (US), C Hoffman (US)

13:15: Z Johnson (US), A Scott (Aus), B Steele (US)

13:26: J Thomas (US), F Molinari (Ita), B Grace (SA)

13:37: J Day (Aus), S Akiyoshi (Jpn), Haotong Li (Chn)

13:48: B Hossler (US), T Hamilton (US), J Campillo (Spa)

14:04: C Reavie (US), R Tokimatsu (Jpn), M Kim (US)

14:15: K Stanley (US), N Colsaerts (Bel), J Dantorp (Swe)

14:26: D Frittelli (SA), T Lehman (US), G Forrest (Sco)

14:37: L Herbert (Aus), J Kokrak (US), Min Chel Choi (Kor)

14:48: P Harrington (Ire), M Wallace (Eng), B Watson (US)

14:59: C Smith (Aus), B Koepka (US), I Poulter (Eng)

15:10: S Garcia (Spa), S Sharma (Ind), B DeChambeau (US)

15:21: H Matsuyama (Jpn), R Knox (Sco), T Woods (US)

15:32: J Dufner (US), K Bradley (US), R Fox (NZ)

15:43: A Ancer (Mex), M Kawamura (Jpn), R Armour (US)

15:54: J Janewattananond (Tha), F Zanotti (Par), J Smith (Eng)

16:05: M Kobayashi (Jpn), J Senior (Eng), B Rumford (Aus)

16:16: T Curtis (Eng), B Burgoon (US), M Jones (Aus)

