The Open 2018: Tiger Woods with late tee time as Sandy Lyle hits first shot

Woods finished 12th when the Open was last played at Carnoustie in 2007

The 147th Open Championship Venue: Carnoustie, Scotland Dates: 19-22 July Coverage: Live across BBC Radio, highlights on BBC TV and online, live text commentaries on BBC website.

Three-time champion Tiger Woods has a late start for Thursday's first round of the Open Championship at Carnoustie.

The 42-year-old world number 71, returning to the event for the first time since 2015, tees off at 15:21 BST.

England's world number three, Justin Rose, tees off at 09:58, while Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy is off at 12:53.

The first shot will be hit by 60-year-old two-time major champion Sandy Lyle, who will make his final Open appearance unless he can finish in the top 10.

Woods is in a group featuring Lyle's fellow Scot, Russell Knox, who won this month's Irish Open.

Rose goes out with defending champion Jordan Spieth of the United States.

Open Championship first-round tee times (BST), ('a' denotes amateur):

06:35: S Lyle (Sco), M Kaymer (Ger), A Sullivan (Eng)

06:46: E Van Rooyen (SA), B Schnell (US), M Southgate (Eng)

06:57: D Willett (Eng), E Grillo (Arg), L List (US)

07:08: M Calcavecchia (US), D Boonma (Tha), S Norris (SA)

07:19: K Chappell (US), O Wilson (Eng), E Pepperell (Eng)

07:30: P Dunne (Ire), R Fisher (Eng), A Cook (US)

07:41: P Cantlay (US), T Hatton (Eng), S Lowry (Ire)

07:52: T Pieters (Bel), K Kisner (US), M Kinhult (Swe)

08:03: S Kodaira (Jpn), P Mickelson (US), R Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

08:14: B Harman (US), Y Ikeda (Jpn), A Landry (US)

08:25: Si Woo Kim (Kor), W Simpson (US), N Hojgaard (Den) (a)

08:36: S Cink (US), B Stone (SA), H Tanihara (Jpn)

08:47: G Woodland (US), Y Miyazato (Jpn), Sung Kang (Kor)

09:03: A Hadwin (Can), E Els (SA), C Hadley (US)

09:14: P Perez (US), J Suri (US), G Coetzee (SA)

09:25: D Duval (US), S Jamieson (Sco), K Na (US)

09:36: B Langer (Ger), D Clarke (NI), R Goosen (SA)

09:47: M Kuchar (US), A Lahiri (Ind), P Uihlein (US)

09:58: J Rose (Eng), J Spieth (US), K Aphibarnrat (Tha)

10:09: R Fowler (US), J Rahm (Spa), C Wood (Eng)

10:20: L Oosthuizen (SA), P Casey (Eng), P Reed (US)

10:31: X Schauffele (US), T Finau (US), J Vegas (Ven)

10:42: Yuxin Lin (a) (Chn), A Bjork (Swe), Sang Hyun Park (Kor)

10:53: J Robinson (Eng), H Magnus (Isr), Z Lombard (SA)

11:04: K Ichihara (Jpn), R Enoch (Wal), M Armitage (Eng)

11:15: G Green (Mal), S Crocker (US), A Turner (Eng)

11:36: S Locke (Sco) (a), B Snedeker (US), C Davis (Aus)

11:47: P Kizzire (USA), J Blixt (Swe), C Howell III (US)

11:58: C Schwartzel (SA), D Berger (US), T Lewis (Eng)

12:09: R Moore (US), A Levy (Fra), Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

12:20: M Hendry (NZ), K Kraft (US), L Westwood (Eng)

12:31: T Fleetwood (Eng), H Stenson (Swe), J Walker (US)

12:42: R Henley (US), M Fitzpatrick (Eng), J Rebula (SA) (a)

12:53: R McIlroy (NI), M Leishman (Aus), T Olesen (Den)

13:04: A Noren (Swe), D Johnson (US), C Hoffman (US)

13:15: Z Johnson (US), A Scott (Aus), B Steele (US)

13:26: J Thomas (US), F Molinari (Ita), B Grace (SA)

13:37: J Day (Aus), S Akiyoshi (Jpn), Haotong Li (Chn)

13:48: B Hossler (US), T Hamilton (US), J Campillo (Spa)

14:04: C Reavie (US), R Tokimatsu (Jpn), M Kim (US)

14:15: K Stanley (US), N Colsaerts (Bel), J Dantorp (Swe)

14:26: D Frittelli (SA), T Lehman (US), G Forrest (Sco)

14:37: L Herbert (Aus), J Kokrak (US), Min Chel Choi (Kor)

14:48: P Harrington (Ire), M Wallace (Eng), B Watson (US)

14:59: C Smith (Aus), B Koepka (US), I Poulter (Eng)

15:10: S Garcia (Spa), S Sharma (Ind), B DeChambeau (US)

15:21: H Matsuyama (Jpn), R Knox (Sco), T Woods (US)

15:32: J Dufner (US), K Bradley (US), R Fox (NZ)

15:43: A Ancer (Mex), M Kawamura (Jpn), R Armour (US)

15:54: J Janewattananond (Tha), F Zanotti (Par), J Smith (Eng)

16:05: M Kobayashi (Jpn), J Senior (Eng), B Rumford (Aus)

16:16: T Curtis (Eng), B Burgoon (US), M Jones (Aus)