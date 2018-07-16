The Open 2018: Eddie Pepperell puts radio punditry on hold with Carnoustie place

Eddie Pepperell shot a six-under par final round of 64 at Gullane on Sunday

The 147th Open Championship Venue: Carnoustie Championship Course Dates: 19-22 July Coverage: Live across BBC Radio, highlights on BBC TV and online, live text commentaries on BBC website

Eddie Pepperell will have to wait for his chance to be a golfing pundit after booking himself a place at the Open Championship at Carnoustie.

The 27-year-old, from Oxford, was due to be part of BBC Radio 5 live's on-course coverage as a summariser.

But his second-placed finish at the Scottish Open at Gullane means his broadcasting debut will have to wait.

"I was looking forward to commentating for a couple of days," he said. "But, who knows, maybe I can at the weekend."

Despite leading for much of the final round at Gullane, Pepperell was beaten by South African Brandon Stone's final-round course record of 60.

"I felt like I did a really good job today of trusting my swing," he said. "That's sometimes the hardest thing to do under pressure in golf.

"Bravo to Brandon, I don't know if I could've shot a 10-under round out there today."

Second place not only gave Pepperell a place at Carnoustie but lifted him to 16th on the Race To Dubai standings for this season.