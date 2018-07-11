Russell Knox: Cabrera-Bello backs Scot to make Ryder Cup team

Russell Knox won the Irish Open at Ballyliffin

Defending Scottish Open Champion Rafa Cabrera-Bello says Russell Knox is a serious contender to make the European Ryder Cup team.

Knox beat New Zealand's Ryan Fox in a play-off to win the Irish Open at Ballyliffin on Sunday.

He also finished runner up in the French Open two weeks ago at Le Golf National, the course that will stage the Ryder Cup in September.

"He was already in the mix last time for Hazeltine," Cabrera-Bello said.

"So I don't see a reason why he shouldn't make a strong play for the team this time around - especially with his form lately."

Cabrera-Bello made his Ryder Cup debut at Hazeltine in 2016 and, while he enjoyed the experience, losing 17-11 to the Americans still hurts.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello will defend the Scottish Open title at Gullane

"You learn that being part of it is beyond winning and losing," the Spaniard said.

"Of course I would love to play again and get that trophy. Being part of the Ryder Cup is beyond my control.

"What I can control is how I play and each shot I have. I try to play each shot the best I possibly can and hopefully it will be good enough to make the team."

Cabrero-Bello won last year's Scottish Open in a dramatic play-off with England's Callum Shinkwin at Dundonald Links and is looking forward to defending his title at Gullane this week.

"It is meant to be played with a bit of wind and the fairways are a little wider than normal," he said.

"There are lots of pot bunkers that look like baseball gloves and they catch every single ball.

"There could be a very low score obviously if the weather is good, but I'm sure it will still be a tough challenge."