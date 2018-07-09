BBC Sport - North of Ireland Amateur Open: Huge interest in Royal Portrush event

Huge interest in North of Ireland Amateur Open

Following the success of the Irish Open at Ballyliffin, attentions this week turn to Ireland's biggest amateur golf tournament, the North of Ireland Championship.

The event takes place at Royal Portrush, the venue of the 2019 Open Championship.

Kevin Stephens of the Golfing Union of Ireland explains what makes the event, previous participants of which include major-winning trio Rory McIlroy, Darren Clarke and Graeme McDowell, so special.

