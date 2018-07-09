BBC Sport - The Open at Portrush was a boyhood dream: McDowell

Portrush Open a boyhood dream: McDowell

Graeme McDowell says playing the Open Championship at Royal Portrush was a boyhood dream for him.

The Northern Ireland golfer was looking ahead to the Open returning to his home town in July 2019 as tickets for the event went on sale.

"It's going to be a dream come true next year and I hope my game is in good enough shape to compete. Everyone involved with getting the Open Championship back to Portrush is very proud," said McDowell.



