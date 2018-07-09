The Open 2018: Carnoustie to have increased prize fund

Carnoustie last staged the Open in 2007, when Padraig Harrington triumphed

The prize fund for this year's Open Championship has increased by $250,000 to a total of $10.5m (£7.9m).

Payments were made in US dollars rather than sterling for the first time in 2017 after the value of the pound fell.

The winner of the 2018 tournament, which takes place from 19 to 22 July at Carnoustie in Scotland, will receive $1.89m (£1.42m), a rise of $45,000.

This year's US Open at Shinnecock Hills had a prize fund of $12m, while $11m was paid out at the Masters at Augusta.

Prize money for August's US PGA Championship, which offered $10.5m last year, has yet to be announced.