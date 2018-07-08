BBC Sport - Irish Open: Winning putt is dream come true says champion Russell Knox.

Winning putt is dream come true - Knox

  • From the section Golf

Irish Open champion Russell Knox says his play-off victory at Ballyliffin is a dream come true.

The Scotsman defeated New Zealand's Ryan Fox in the first hole of their play-off by holing a 40-foot birdie.

Knox had earlier landed an almost identical putt to force the extra hole as he finished 14 under-par.

Top videos

Video

Winning putt is dream come true - Knox

  • From the section Golf
Video

How to win a set in 16 minutes - Federer storms past Mannarino

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Kerber beats Bencic to reach quarter-finals﻿

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Serena survives brutal first week at SW19

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Rohit century leads India to T20 series win over England

Video

World Cup Catch-up: England marching on, football coming home

Video

Watch Shearer celebrate England's win with a spot of karaoke

Video

Highlights: Sweden 0-2 England

Video

'Take a bow!' - Jordan takes incredible diving catch

Video

How Russian fans experienced their quarter-final exit

Video

Greenway 'ecstatic' at second Wasps win

Video

Super Pickford's saves keep England's dream alive

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Bowling Green

Monday Club Competition Nights
Juniors from the club

Junior Tennis Coaching

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired