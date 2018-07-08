BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy: Former world number one encouraged by Irish Open performance
McIlroy encouraged by Irish Open display
- From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy says he feels "as good as I can" ahead of The Open Championship which begins on 19 July.
McIlroy believes his game is in a better place following the Irish Open at Ballyliffin, which he hosted this year for the final time.
He finished two under-par for the tournament which was won by Scotland's Russell Knox.
