BBC Sport - Ballyliffin course continues to frustrate McDowell

  • From the section Golf

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell admits he is finding the Ballyliffin course difficult as he sits one over par after the third day of the Irish Open.

The former US Open champion hit a lot of fairways but was unable to make that count as he shot an uninspiring 73 on the tight Glashedy links.

"The firmness of this golf course is making it difficult to keep the ball in play off the tee so scoring is tricky. It continues to frustrate me but I'm trying to stay positive," said McDowell.

