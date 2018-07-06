BBC Sport - Irish Open: 'It tested my patience' - McIlroy

'It tested my patience' - McIlroy

  • From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy remains optimistic of his chances of a second Irish Open title despite a disappointing second round at Ballyliffin.

The tournament host, who started the day on the back nine, endured a frustrating afternoon, which featured a 20-foot birdie effort on the 18th green that lipped out.

"Look, it's one of those things. I'm here for the weekend and at least given myself an opportunity to go out tomorrow and shoot a low one," said McIlroy.

'It tested my patience' - McIlroy

