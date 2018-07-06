Former Masters champion Danny Willett is pleased to be near the top of the leaderboard at the Irish Open after working hard to improve his game.

Willett has dropped outside the top 400 in the world rankings since his Masters victory in 2016 but rounds of 68 and 70 at Ballyliffin leaves him on six-under par going into the weekend.

"I stayed patient, hit a lot of really good golf shots and it's just nice to see your name on the leaderboard after a few good months grafting," said Willett.