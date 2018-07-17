BBC Sport - Long drive golf: Matt Nicolle shows how to hit a ball 400 yards
How to hit a golf ball more than 400 yards
Matt Nicolle can hit a golf ball more than 100 yards further than the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
The reigning Long Drivers European Tour champion is aiming to make waves at this year's World Championships in the United States.
He shows BBC Sport what it takes to hit the ball the length of more than four football pitches.
