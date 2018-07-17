BBC Sport - Long drive golf: Matt Nicolle shows how to hit a ball 400 yards

How to hit a golf ball more than 400 yards

  • From the section Golf

Matt Nicolle can hit a golf ball more than 100 yards further than the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

The reigning Long Drivers European Tour champion is aiming to make waves at this year's World Championships in the United States.

He shows BBC Sport what it takes to hit the ball the length of more than four football pitches.

Top videos

Video

How to hit a golf ball more than 400 yards

  • From the section Golf
Video

Celebrations, theatrics & howlers: World Cup's most watched moments

Video

BBC Sport's closing World Cup montage

Video

Champions' delight & the best Wimbledon funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Ronaldo ready for Juventus challenge

Video

Fans in Russia pick their favourite World Cup moment

Video

World Cup Catch-up: French toast Croatia & party like it's 1998

Video

The World Cup final that had everything

Video

GB sprinter Dobbin: 'I remember thinking I'm going to die'

Video

The making of Mbappe

Video

What's it like to go to the World Cup Final as a fan - and lose?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Soggy celebrations: Rain fails to dampen France's trophy lift

Video

Highlights: France 4-2 Croatia

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Walking Football at Shipley Football Ground

Walking Football

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired