BBC Sport - Irish Open: Rory McIlroy bemoans missed first-round putts
- From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy bemoans a number of missed putts in the first round of the Irish Open at Ballyliffin on Thursday.
The world number eight carded an opening two-under-par 70 at the County Donegal course to lie three shots behind first-round leader Ryan Fox from New Zealand.
The Northern Irishman, who won the Irish Open at the K Club in 2016, said he was happy with the way he struck the ball.
