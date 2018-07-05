Rory McIlroy bemoans a number of missed putts in the first round of the Irish Open at Ballyliffin on Thursday.

The world number eight carded an opening two-under-par 70 at the County Donegal course to lie three shots behind first-round leader Ryan Fox from New Zealand.

The Northern Irishman, who won the Irish Open at the K Club in 2016, said he was happy with the way he struck the ball.