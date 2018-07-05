BBC Sport - Irish Open: Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell reflect on first rounds at Ballyliffin
Harrington & McDowell reflect on first rounds
- From the section Golf
Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell reflect on their opening rounds at the Irish Open at Ballyliffin.
Harrington, a former winner in 2007, fired a four-under-par 68 to move into early contention while McDowell shot a one-under-par 71 on Thursday.
