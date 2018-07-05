BBC Sport - Irish Open: Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell reflect on first rounds at Ballyliffin

Harrington & McDowell reflect on first rounds

  • From the section Golf

Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell reflect on their opening rounds at the Irish Open at Ballyliffin.

Harrington, a former winner in 2007, fired a four-under-par 68 to move into early contention while McDowell shot a one-under-par 71 on Thursday.

