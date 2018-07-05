BBC Sport - Irish Open: Padraig Harrington chips in for eagle at 17th hole at Ballyliffin
Harrington chips in for eagle at Ballyliffin
- From the section Golf
Padraig Harrington chips in from off the green for an eagle three at the 17th hole during the first round of the Irish Open at Ballyliffin.
The three-time major winner won the Irish Open in 2007.
