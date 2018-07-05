Pro-Am players Jimmy Nesbitt, Shay Given, Dennis Taylor and Brian McFadden take part in a 'Blindfold Challenge' at the Irish Open.

The event was held to help raise awareness about golf for the visually impaired.

Irish blind players Patrick Morgan and Carol Brill, along with their guides, showed the celebrities how it is done.

