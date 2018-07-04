BBC Sport - Irish Open now one of the biggest tournaments in Europe - McIlroy

Irish Open now one of the biggest tournaments in Europe - McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is pleased with the work of the European Tour, sponsors and local organisers to help the Irish Open become one of the biggest tournaments on the European calendar.

McIlroy, who has hosted the tournament since 2015, says he would love to see it return to a Northern Ireland venue after next year's event in Lahinch, County Clare but admits the absence of a power-sharing executive at Stormont could make that difficult.

"Obviously next year that's not going to happen but going on from there, I see no reason why we can't get it back to Northern Ireland," said McIlroy.

