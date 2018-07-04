BBC Sport - Irish Open now one of the biggest tournaments in Europe - McIlroy
Irish Open now one of the biggest tournaments in Europe - McIlroy
- From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy is pleased with the work of the European Tour, sponsors and local organisers to help the Irish Open become one of the biggest tournaments on the European calendar.
McIlroy, who has hosted the tournament since 2015, says he would love to see it return to a Northern Ireland venue after next year's event in Lahinch, County Clare but admits the absence of a power-sharing executive at Stormont could make that difficult.
"Obviously next year that's not going to happen but going on from there, I see no reason why we can't get it back to Northern Ireland," said McIlroy.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired