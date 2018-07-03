Open Championship: Sam Locke and Grant Forrest both qualify for Carnoustie

Grant Forrest is one of two Scots to reach the Open through qualifying

Scots golfers Sam Locke and Grant Forrest have both qualified for the Open Championship at Carnoustie.

Stonehaven amateur Locke, 19, finished on seven-under-par to lead the field at The Renaissance Club.

And 25-year-old Forrest will join him when the tournament begins on 19 July after finishing one shot behind.

Two-time US Open winner Retief Goosen is also among the qualifiers, with a one-under-par at Princes good enough to take one of the 12 spots on offer.

South African Goosen, 49, has twice finished tied in fifth place at the Open, in 2005 and 2009, but had not qualified since 2015.