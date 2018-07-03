BBC Sport - McDowell to be reunited with clubs for Irish Open

McDowell to be reunited with clubs for Irish Open

  • From the section Golf

A "frustrated" Graeme McDowell is set to have his clubs back for Wednesday's Irish Open pro-am after missing Open qualifying when they were lost following a flight from France.

The former US Open winner pulled out of the qualifier at St Annes after his clubs failed to arrive at Manchester Airport.

McDowell still has opportunities to secure a Carnoustie berth at the Irish Open and next week's Scottish Open.

