BBC Sport - Super slo-mo action of Rory McIlroy at Ballyliffin
Super slo-mo action of Rory McIlroy at Ballyliffin
- From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy's swing looks in fine fettle in this super slo-mo sequence at Ballyliffin as he prepares for this week's Irish Open at the county Donegal venue.
Follow this week's action on BBC Sport Northern on television, radio and online.
