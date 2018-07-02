Quickens Loans National: Francesco Molinari dominates in first PGA Tour win

Molinari (left) finished 10 shots clear of Tiger Woods who finished tied for fourth

Quicken Loans National (US unless stated) -21: F Molinari (Ita); -13: R Armour; -12: S Kang (S Kor); -11: T Woods, A Ancer (Mex)

Francesco Molinari won his first PGA Tour title with a convincing eight-shot victory at the Quicken Loans National in Maryland.

The 35-year-old began the final round level with Mexico's Abraham Ancer on 13 under but carded six birdies and an eagle to win from American Ryan Armour.

He is the first Italian to win on US soil since Toney Penna in 1954.

Tiger Woods achieved his second-best result of the season, finishing in a tie for fourth on 11-under-par.

The 14-time major winner ended with a final round of 66 and has only finished higher once since August of 2013, when he tied for second at the Valspar Championship in November.

But Molinari ensured those chasing him were of little threat as after making two birdies on the front nine, he made a 50ft eagle putt on the 10th hole and followed it with four consecutive birdies.

The two-time European Ryder Cup team member moved from 123rd to 42nd in the FedEx Cup standings and justified his decision to play at the tournament rather than take part in the European Tour's French Open.

"I came here obviously because I was right on the bubble in the FedEx and I wanted to gain a better position, so I guess job done," said Molinari.

"It was (a big risk), but the risk on the other side was I was 123rd on the FedEx Cup. When you play two tours, you need to balance the two things.

"It wasn't an easy decision, I thought until the last minute whether to go to France or to come here but seems like it was the right choice in the end."