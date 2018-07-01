Women's PGA Championship: South Korea's Park Sung-hyun wins after play-off

Park Sung-hyun
Park Sung-hyun won the US Open in 2017
Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard
-10 SH Park (Kor), N Hataoka (Jap), SY Ryu (Kor);-7 J Korda (USA), A Yin (USA); -6 C Hull (Eng), B Henderson (Can)
Selected others:-2 B Law (Eng); -1 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng)

South Korea's Park Sung-hyun won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship following the first three-way play-off in the tournament's 63-year history.

She beat compatriot Ryu So-yeon and Japan's Nasa Hataoka after they finished level on 10 under par at Kemper Lakes near Chicago.

Play was suspended for 20 minutes during the play-off in poor weather.

But Park secured her second major in less than a year with birdies on each of the two play-off holes.

The 24-year-old, last year's US Women's Open champion, defeated compatriot Ryu, denying her bid to reclaim the world number one ranking.

Fifth-ranked Ryu and sixth-ranked Park each birdied the first play-off hole, the par-four 18th, while Nataoka was eliminated with a par.

The South Koreans, who shared LPGA Player of the Year award in 2017, reached the green at the par-four 16th, the second play-off role, when play was suspended for dangerous weather.

When play resumed, Ryu missed her birdie putt and Park made hers for the victory.

England's Charley Hull hit a five-under-par 67 to move up the leadboard on the final day, eventually finishing four shots off the leaders on six under for the tournament.

