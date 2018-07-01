French Open: Sweden's Alex Noren wins by a shot as Knox & Wood tie for second

Alex Noren's victory at Le Golf National was his 10th on the European Tour

French Open final leaderboard -7 A Noren (Swe); -6 J Suri (US), C Wood (Eng), R Knox (Sco); -5 M Southgate (Eng), J Rahm (Spa), M Kinhult (Swe); -4 J Campillo (Spa), A Bjork (Swe), J Thomas (US), S Garcia (Spa) Selected others: -2 T Hatton (Eng), S Lowry (Ire); +3 G McDowell (NI)

Sweden's Alex Noren birdied two of his last three holes to win the French Open by a shot, while Scotland's Russell Knox secured his place at The Open.

The Swede, 35, hit a four-under par 67 to finish on seven under overall at Le Golf National near Paris.

American Julian Suri, who was tied for second place on six under, blew his chance with a double bogey on the 18th.

England's Chris Wood bogeyed the 17th as his challenge faltered and he finished tied with Suri and Knox.

The US-based Scot carded a six-under round of 65, the joint-best of the day, to storm up the leaderboard on the final day.

Along with Suri and Sweden's overnight leader Marcus Kinhult, who dropped to joint-fifth after a final-round 76, Knox secured his place at The Open, the third major of the year which starts on 19 July at Carnoustie in Scotland.

Noren started the day six shots off the lead and reached the turn in 35, but he birdied the 12th, 16th and 17th to go into the clubhouse as leader and then watched his rivals' challenges falter as he won his 10th European Tour title.

The win should boost the world number 16's chance of making Europe's Ryder Cup team and earning a return to Le Golf National - the venue for September's tournament.

"It's unbelievable, I never thought I was going to win," said Noren, who was three-over par after two rounds.

"It's a tricky golf course and the first two days were really tough for me, but I played much better on the weekend."

England's Matthew Southgate carded a 65 to finish tied for fifth on five under with Kinhult and Spain's Jon Rahm.

World number two Justin Thomas was tied on four under with former Masters winner Sergio Garcia.