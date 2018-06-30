Women's PGA Championship: Ryu So-yeon takes three-shot lead into final round

Ryu So-Yeon has won two majors - the ANA Inspiration in 2017 and the US Open in 2011

Women's PGA Championship third-round leaderboard -11 SY Ryu (Kor); -8 B Henderson (Can); -7 SH Park (Kor); -6 A Yin; -5 B Law (Eng) Selected others: -3 S Feng (Chn) (Eng); -1 C Hull (Eng); +1 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); +2

South Korean Ryu So-yeon hit a final-hole birdie to take a three-shot lead after the third round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Saturday.

Former world number one Ryu took a step towards her third major title with a five-under-par 67 at Kemper Lakes near Chicago.

She is 11 under overall while Canadian Brooke Henderson shot 70 to be alone in second place on eight under.

England's Bronte Law is six shots backs after posting a three-under-par 69.

South Korean Park Sung-hyun, who shared the halfway lead with Ryu and Henderson, shot 71 to slip four strokes behind.