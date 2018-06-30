Quicken Loans National: Francesco Molinari and Abraham Ancer lead in Maryland

Abraham Ancer
US-born Mexican Abraham Ancer is ranked 203 in the world
Quicken Loans National third-round leaderboard
(US unless stated) -13 A Ancer (Mex), F Molinari (Ita); -11 Z Blair, R Armour; -10 A Landry; -9 K Streelman
Selected others: -7 T Woods; -5 R Fowler; +2 S Power

Italian Francesco Molinari and Mexican Abraham Ancer share the lead heading into Sunday's final round at the Quicken Loans National in Maryland.

Molinari, seeking his first PGA Tour victory to add to his five wins on the European Tour, birdied the final two holes for a five-under-par 65.

Ancer went even better, matching the course record with an eight-birdie 62.

They are both at 13 under, and will start the final round two shots clear of Americans Zac Blair and Ryan Armour.

Former world number one Tiger Woods hit four successive birdies on the front nine on his way to a 68 that left him six shots off the lead.

