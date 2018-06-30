French Open: Marcus Kinhult leads by two shots heading into the final round

Kinhult hit seven birdies on Saturday but double-bogeyed the second hole

French Open third-round leaderboard -10 M Kinhult (Swe); -8 C Wood (Eng); -7 S Garcia (Spa); -6 J Rahm (Spa); -4, J Thomas (US), J Suri (US); -3 A Bjork (Swe), A Noren (Swe), A Otaegui (Spa) Selected others: -1 T Hatton (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng), J Smith (Eng), P Dunne (Ire), S Lowry (Ire); Level R Knox (Sco); +1 B Dredge (Wal),I Poulter (Eng), M Southgate (Eng), D Horsey (Eng) Full leaderboard

Sweden's Marcus Kinhult will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the French Open after a four-under 67 at Le Golf National on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, ranked 183 in the world, is on 10 under par for the tournament, two shots ahead of his English playing partner Chris Wood.

Wood hit a double-bogey on the fourth and a bogey on the fifth but picked up eight shots in his next 10 holes.

"A lot of players might let that get to them," Wood told EuropeanTour.com.

"Three over through five, but I felt like I was hitting pretty good shots. Same sort of approach and attitude tomorrow and see where it gets me."

Sergio Garcia had the round of the day, carding eight birdies in a seven-under 64, leaving him three shots off the lead.

He will be paired with fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm for Sunday's final round.

World number five Rahm, 23, finished with back-to-back birdies to end the day four shots behind Kinhult in fourth place.

The winner looks likely to come from that quartet, although USPGA champion Justin Thomas, who can retake the world number one ranking from Dustin Johnson with victory this weekend, is level with fellow American Julian Suri on four under.

England's Tyrrell Hatton and Matthew Fitzpatrick, both on one under par, head a host of British players who are between nine and 11 shots off the lead.