French Open: Marcus Kinhult leads by two shots after two rounds

Kinhult carded six birdies and an eagle in his round

French Open second-round leaderboard -6 M Kinhult (Swe); -4 C Wood (Eng); -3 J Rahm (Spa), B Dredge (Wal); -2 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), J Thomas (US), G Havret (Fra), J Suri (US) Selected others: -1 T Hatton (Eng), R Knox (Sco), Level: S Garcia (Spa), T Pieters (Bel); +3 G McDowell (NI); +4 I Poulter (Eng) +5 T Fleetwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

Sweden's Marcus Kinhult leads at the halfway stage of the French Open at Le Golf National, the venue for this year's Ryder Cup.

The 21-year-old's six-under-par round of 65 gave him a two-shot advantage over England's Chris Wood.

Wood, who represented Europe at the 2016 Ryder Cup, shot three birdies in the final five holes as he carded a 68.

World number five Jon Rahm from Spain and Wales' Bradley Dredge are a stroke further back.