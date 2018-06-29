Charley Hull makes strong start at Women's PGA Championship in Chicago
|Women's PGA Championship first-round leaderboard
|-6 S Park (Kor); -5 J Green (US), J Korda (US), B Altomare (US), B Henderson (Can); -4 C Hull (Eng), L Beck (Isr), M Leblanc (Can), M Jutanugarn (Tha); -3 A Sharp (Can), M Lee (Aus)
|Selected others: -2 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng) Level A Jutanugarn (Tha) +1 I Park +3 C Matthew (Sco)+4 F Parker (Eng) +8 L Davies (Eng)
Britain's Charley Hull is in a strong position after the opening round of the Women's PGA Championship in Chicago.
In wet conditions, the 22-year-old's four-under-par opening round of 68 left her in joint sixth place, two shots behind leader Park Sung-hyun.
Hull, the world number 25, had an eagle at the fourth and made five birdies, but carded three bogeys including a five at the last.
"I slipped quite a few times but I felt like I putted quite well," said Hull.
"I hit it quite well, and had a decent day, apart from bogeying the last, but it was a good day."
Hull's fellow Englishwoman Jodi Ewart Shadoff is two shots further back after an opening 70.
Leader Park, 24, hit six birdies in a bogey-free round as she looks to bounce back from a disappointing campaign at the US Women's Open.
"The course was pretty wet today, but I felt pretty comfortable," the South Korean told the LPGA website.
"The course is long and difficult, and I think it's a pretty big benefit for the long hitter."
