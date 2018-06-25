Paul Lawrie: Former Open champion out of championship at Carnoustie

Media playback is not supported on this device Paul Lawrie proud of Carnoustie Open win

Former champion Paul Lawrie will miss The Open's return to Carnoustie after back and foot injuries ruled him out of the rest of the season.

He says the issues are "debilitating to the point where I am not able to compete at the highest level".

Lawrie won the Claret Jug at the Angus links in 1999 after a play-off with Jean van de Velde and Justin Leonard.

"Rest and further investigation will be required," said Lawrie, 49, in a statement on his website.

"It is particularly disappointing that I'm going to miss both the Scottish Open and the Open Championship as a result.

"My hope is that the break will allow me to get the required treatment and to come back next season, when I'll be eligible for the seniors circuit, as strong as ever."

Lawrie has won eight events on the European Tour and played in two Ryder Cups.