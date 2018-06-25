NW Arkansas Championship: Nasa Hataoka claims first LPGA title

Hataoka is competing in her second LPGA campaign

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship leaderboard -21 N Hataoka (Jpn); -15 A Ernst (US); -13 B Altomare (US), S Gal (Ger), M Lee (Aus), A McDonald (US), L Thompson (US), R O'Toole (US) Selected others:-7 C Hull (Eng); -4 M Reid (Eng); -1 C Matthew (Sco) Full leaderboard

Japan's Nasa Hataoka won her first LPGA title after a final-round eight-under-par 63 at the NW Arkansas Championship.

The 19-year-old finished on 21 under - the lowest score in the tournament's history - to win the 54-hole event at Pinnacle Country Club by six shots.

Austin Ernst was second, with fellow American Lexi Thompson, who could have become world number one with a victory, eight shots back in joint third.

England's Charley Hull was the best of the British players on seven under.

She finished three shots ahead of compatriot Mel Reid, while Scotland's Catriona Matthew, who had been one shot off the lead after her opening round of 64, ended the tournament on one under in joint 71st.

Hataoka, who was named after the American space program (NASA), said: "I was focusing on my game for the entire 18.

"I'm so happy to win. Winning this was huge for me."