BMW International Open: Matt Wallace wins second European Tour title in 2018

England's Matt Wallace has now won three European Tour titles

BMW International Open final leaderboard -10 Wallace (Eng); -9 Olesen (Den), Kaymer (Ger), Korhonen (Fin); -8 Rai (Eng), Bjerregaard (Den) Selected others: -6 Sullivan (Eng); -5 Foster (Eng), Garcia (Spa), Jamieson (Sco); +4 Fleetwood (Eng)

England's Matt Wallace won his second European Tour event of the year with victory at the BMW International Open in Germany.

Thorbjorn Olesen had set the clubhouse lead earlier in the day with an 11-under 61.

Wallace, 28, reeled the Dane in with a bogeyless 65 and finished on 10 under to beat Olesen by a shot.

Home favourite Martin Kaymer, who was tied for the overnight lead, finished level with Olesen and Mikko Korhonen.

Olesen's round was the lowest in the tournament's history and the joint-lowest of the season.

It was the third win of Wallace's career - the world number 91 also winning the Hero Indian Open in March and the Open de Portugal in May 2017.

"I work hard for this," he said. "This is a step in the right direction.

"Obviously this gives me a lot of confidence to go on and play well and I want to kick on and hopefully do this in the bigger events from now on."

England's Aaron Rai, another of the overnight leaders, finished in a tie for fifth on eight under, while compatriot Andy Sullivan was on six under.

Mark Foster was tied with former Masters champion Sergio Garcia and Scotland's Scott Jamieson on five under.

Tommy Fleetwood, the US Open runner-up, finished on four over.