NW Arkansas Championship: Minjee Lee & Nasa Hataoka share lead; Catriona Matthew falls away

Nasa Hataoka shares the lead with Minjee Lee heading into Sunday's final round

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship second-round leaderboard -13 N Hataoka (Jpn), M Lee (Aus); -11 L Thompson (US); -10 C Boutier (Fra), A Jutanugarn (Tha) Selected others:-5 C Hull (Eng); -4 C Matthew (Sco), M Reid (Eng) Full leaderboard

Minjee Lee and Nasa Hataoka share the lead at the NW Arkansas Championship after carding rounds of 65.

Australia's Lee and Hataoka of Japan are 13 under par heading into the final round of the 54-hole event at Pinnacle Country Club, two shots clear of American Lexi Thompson.

Catriona Matthew had been one shot off the lead after her opening round of 64.

But five bogeys and a double bogey in a round of 74 on Saturday meant the Scot slipped back to joint 42nd place.

Day one leader Gaby Lopez of Mexico similarly struggled, joining Matthew - and England's Mel Reid - on four under overall.

Englishwoman Charley Hull is eight strokes off the leading pair after a five-under-par second round of 70.

Her compatriots Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff failed to make the cut, along with Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland.