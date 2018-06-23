BMW International: Chris Paisley and Aaron Rai in six-way tie for lead
|BMW International Open leaderboard
|-5 A Rai (Eng), S Hend (Aus), M Kieffer (Ger), M Kaymer (Ger), C Paisley (Eng), L Bjerregaard (Den); -4 M Korhonen (Fin), N Geyger (Chi)
|Selected others: -3 M Wallace (Eng), A Sullivan (Eng), S Jamieson (Sco); -2 C Syme (Sco), D Howell (Eng); -1 D Horsey (Eng), S Garcia (Spa); +3 T Fleetwood (Eng)
England's Chris Paisley and Aaron Rai are among six players tied for the lead after three rounds of the BMW International Open in Germany.
Paisley recovered from a front nine of 38 to come home in 30 for a four-under 68 to finish the day on five under.
Rai signed for a one-under round of 71, as did German co-leaders Martin Kaymer and Maximilian Kieffer.
Halfway leader Scott Hend, from Australia, and Dane Lucas Bjerregaard are also on five under.
Hend started the day with a one-shot lead but struggled with the windy conditions in Cologne, shooting a one-over 73, while Bjerregaard equalled the lowest round of the week with a 67.
"I just need to keep doing what I'm doing this back nine," said Paisley, who won his first European Tour title in South Africa in January.
"Now that I've won before I know I can do it. Even before the win I believed I could do it but you don't actually know until you've done it."
Rai said: "It was a good steady round overall. Conditions were a little easier today, there wasn't as much wind so you could make a score a little more compared to the last couple of days."