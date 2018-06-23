BMW International: Chris Paisley and Aaron Rai in six-way tie for lead

Rai had a hole-in-one during his opening round in Cologne

BMW International Open leaderboard -5 A Rai (Eng), S Hend (Aus), M Kieffer (Ger), M Kaymer (Ger), C Paisley (Eng), L Bjerregaard (Den); -4 M Korhonen (Fin), N Geyger (Chi) Selected others: -3 M Wallace (Eng), A Sullivan (Eng), S Jamieson (Sco); -2 C Syme (Sco), D Howell (Eng); -1 D Horsey (Eng), S Garcia (Spa); +3 T Fleetwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Chris Paisley and Aaron Rai are among six players tied for the lead after three rounds of the BMW International Open in Germany.

Paisley recovered from a front nine of 38 to come home in 30 for a four-under 68 to finish the day on five under.

Rai signed for a one-under round of 71, as did German co-leaders Martin Kaymer and Maximilian Kieffer.

Halfway leader Scott Hend, from Australia, and Dane Lucas Bjerregaard are also on five under.

Hend started the day with a one-shot lead but struggled with the windy conditions in Cologne, shooting a one-over 73, while Bjerregaard equalled the lowest round of the week with a 67.

"I just need to keep doing what I'm doing this back nine," said Paisley, who won his first European Tour title in South Africa in January.

"Now that I've won before I know I can do it. Even before the win I believed I could do it but you don't actually know until you've done it."

Rai said: "It was a good steady round overall. Conditions were a little easier today, there wasn't as much wind so you could make a score a little more compared to the last couple of days."