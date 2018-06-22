Nedbank Golf Challenge: Rory McIlroy to make Sun City return

Organisers hope McIlroy's decision to play at Sun City will convince other top players to join the field

Rory McIlroy will take part in the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa this year in a bid to regain the European Tour's Race to Dubai title.

The four-time major winner will join 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia in the Sun City field from 8-11 November.

He won the last of his three European Tour Order of Merit titles in 2015.

The tournament is the penultimate event on the Tour's Rolex Series, which culminates the following week at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

McIlroy lost to Graeme Storm in a play-off at the 2017 South African Open but has not played at Sun City since 2009.

"I'm looking forward to going back to Sun City. I haven't been there in a long time, so I'm excited about playing it," said McIlroy.

"I have been fortunate to win the Race to Dubai on three occasions and this year I want to give myself every chance of winning it for the fourth time.

"So the Nedbank Golf Challenge is a huge week on my schedule and the penultimate event before we battle it out for the Race to Dubai title."

South African Branden Grace won last year's tournament in Sun City, carding a final round 66 to beat Scott Jamieson by a shot.