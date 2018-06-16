Rory McIlroy laments third successive missed cut at US Open

Rory McIlroy last won a major title in 2014

Rory McIlroy says he feels like he "has had only three majors to target" in recent years after missing the US Open cut for the third time in succession.

McIlroy made a 10-shot improvement on his opening round at Shinnecock Hills.

He covered the back nine in just 31 shots in a second-round 70 on Friday, but the damage had been done by an 80 on Thursday and a front nine of 39.

"It feels like the last three years I have had only three majors to target and this one has been a write-off."

Four-time major champion McIlroy, who did not speak to the media after his first round, conceded he had been "thrown off" by the wind on Thursday.

"The windy conditions took me by surprise on Thursday and that is what really got me," said McIlroy, who is a combined 52 over par in the US Open since winning it with a record total of 16 under par in 2011.

"The conditions were a lot better today (Friday) and I played well, the way I have been playing in decent conditions recently."

The 29-year-old Northern Irishman's second round of 70 included four birdies on the back nine, having played his first nine holes in four over. He fell two shots short of the cut mark.

"Every time you come into a US Open you know it's going to be tough. I showed glimpses of the good form today but I just wish I had handled the conditions better yesterday.

"If I had parred the last three holes yesterday the difference between 78 and 80 would have felt huge. There was a couple of holes yesterday and a couple today that I wish I could get back but that's the way it is.

"I felt my game was in good shape. I felt like I didn't hit that bad shots yesterday - I just wasn't prepared for those conditions."

Graeme McDowell was one shot short of making the final two days after following his opening 79 with a much improved 70.