Scots Russell Knox and Calum Hill make US Open cut, Ramsay and Lumsden miss out

Russell Knox has made the cut at the US Open two years running

Russell Knox and Calum Hill are the only Scots left in the US Open after the pair finished their second round on four over par.

Knox, 32, was one over for the day on 71 while Hill, 23, joined his compatriot in a share of 14th place after a one-under round of 69.

Richie Ramsay (13 over) and amateur Ryan Lumsden (18 over) missed the cut, which was set at eight over.

Dustin Johnson leads the field on four under.

Fellow Americans Scott Piercy and Charley Hoffman are tied for second on even par.

Hill starts his third round with New Zealand's Ryan Fox at 17:58 BST and Knox tees off with with American Mickey DeMorat at 18:09.