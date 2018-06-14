US Open: Ian Poulter shares clubhouse lead as Rory McIlroy struggles at Shinnecock Hills

Ian Poulter's tie for second place at the 2008 Open is his best performance at a major champoinship

Ian Poulter shares the clubhouse lead during the first round of the US Open but Rory McIlroy had a round to forget.

England's Poulter is tied at one under par with American Scott Piercey after rounds of 69 at a windy Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York state.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy had three double bogeys in a 10-over-par 80, while Americans Jordan Spieth (78) and Phil Mickelson (77) also struggled.

England's Justin Rose, US Open champion in 2013, opened with a one-over 71.

Follow live text commentary of the first round with three-time US Open champion Tiger Woods and world number one Dustin Johnson among the later starters.

Patient Poulter pleased

"To piece together one under today was very pleasing," he said on Sky Sports. "Today was good, but I have three tough days to come.

"You have to enjoy the challenge of a US Open and I haven't in the past. This week is about patience and staying around until Sunday."

More to follow.